Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Community Bank System worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Community Bank System by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Community Bank System by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Community Bank System by 131.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE CBU opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.10. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.17 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

