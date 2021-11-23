Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,892,835 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Insmed worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 556,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,615 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Insmed by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,046,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,239,000 after acquiring an additional 226,113 shares in the last quarter.

INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

INSM stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Brennan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

