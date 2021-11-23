Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 117,657 shares.The stock last traded at $11.92 and had previously closed at $11.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In other news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMT. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 85.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

