Rupiah Token Market Cap Hits $7.20 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00046787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00239484 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00087869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,878,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

