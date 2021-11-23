Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUTH. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $633.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,653,000 after buying an additional 98,804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

