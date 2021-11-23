Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) vs. eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Head-To-Head Review

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ryan Specialty Group and eHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 eHealth 0 5 6 0 2.55

Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus price target of $34.88, suggesting a potential downside of 12.26%. eHealth has a consensus price target of $57.70, suggesting a potential upside of 157.47%. Given eHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eHealth is more favorable than Ryan Specialty Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and eHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A eHealth -2.10% -1.28% -0.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and eHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 4.29 $68.10 million N/A N/A eHealth $582.77 million 1.01 $45.45 million ($0.93) -24.10

Ryan Specialty Group has higher revenue and earnings than eHealth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of eHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of eHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ryan Specialty Group beats eHealth on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The Individual, Family, and Small Business segment includes commissions earned from the sale of individual and family and small business health insurance plans and ancillary products sold to non-Medicare-eligible customers. The company was founded by Vipool Mohanlal Patel in November 14, 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

