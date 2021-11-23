Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Ryder System worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,330,000 after buying an additional 876,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,690,000 after buying an additional 303,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,217,000 after buying an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,771,000 after buying an additional 68,762 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE R opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

