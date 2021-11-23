Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce $316.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $299.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $326.80 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $126.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $876.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $861.52 million to $883.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

RHP opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

