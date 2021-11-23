Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Stock Price Down 0.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 161,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 319,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $100,567.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,067.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 86,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Cap Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

