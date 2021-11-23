Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Sabra Health Care REIT makes up 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,257 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 504,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBRA. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

