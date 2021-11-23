Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $499,920.70 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,920.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,965 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $499,947.70.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,707 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.55 per share, for a total transaction of $500,006.85.

On Monday, November 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,610 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,914.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Istar Inc. bought 6,601 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,959.74.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 2,606 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Istar Inc. acquired 9,861 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $742,138.86.

On Friday, October 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,424 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.49 per share, for a total transaction of $999,953.76.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Istar Inc. bought 13,486 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.14 per share, for a total transaction of $999,852.04.

On Monday, October 25th, Istar Inc. bought 13,621 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.41 per share, with a total value of $999,917.61.

Shares of Safehold stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,686. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.01 and a 52-week high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

