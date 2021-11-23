Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Acquires 6,999 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $499,938.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,953 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.90 per share, with a total value of $499,920.70.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,965 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.78 per share, with a total value of $499,947.70.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Istar Inc. bought 6,707 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.55 per share, for a total transaction of $500,006.85.

On Monday, November 8th, Istar Inc. bought 6,610 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,914.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,601 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,959.74.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 2,606 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 9,861 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $742,138.86.

On Friday, October 29th, Istar Inc. bought 13,424 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.49 per share, with a total value of $999,953.76.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Istar Inc. bought 13,486 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.14 per share, for a total transaction of $999,852.04.

On Monday, October 25th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,621 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.41 per share, for a total transaction of $999,917.61.

Shares of SAFE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Safehold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Safehold by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.