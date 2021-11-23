SafeInsure Achieves Market Cap of $338,791.03 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 254.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $338,791.03 and approximately $463.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 115.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00078053 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000830 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,809,784 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

