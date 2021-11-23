Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €134.00 Price Target at Barclays

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on Safran in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Safran in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on Safran in a report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Safran in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €128.58 ($146.12).

Shares of SAF opened at €111.60 ($126.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €113.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €114.89. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

