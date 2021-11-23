Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 135,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,951. Safran has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

