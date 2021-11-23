SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) EVP Sells $519,840.00 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Grady Summers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $422,010.00.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.48. The company had a trading volume of 996,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,752. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,181,000 after buying an additional 81,166 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,420,000 after buying an additional 100,462 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after buying an additional 203,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after buying an additional 345,956 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

