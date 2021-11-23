SakeToken (SAKE) Price Hits $0.0350 on Exchanges

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. SakeToken has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $31,928.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SakeToken has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SakeToken Coin Profile

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,484 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,230 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SakeToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SakeToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

