salesforce.com (CRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect salesforce.com to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRM opened at $296.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.51. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total transaction of $5,317,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 737,826 shares of company stock valued at $205,921,946 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.85.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

