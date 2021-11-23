salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Billion

Brokerages predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report sales of $6.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.81 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $26.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.23 billion to $26.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.70 billion to $32.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.85.

CRM opened at $296.84 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.61 billion, a PE ratio of 119.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.51.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 737,826 shares of company stock valued at $205,921,946. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

