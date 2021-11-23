salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.7% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $5,348,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 737,826 shares of company stock valued at $205,921,946. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $6.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.92 billion, a PE ratio of 119.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.39.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

