salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $308.00 at Citigroup

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $280.00 to $308.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.54.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $296.84 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.51. The firm has a market cap of $290.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 737,826 shares of company stock valued at $205,921,946 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Jennison Associates raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 19,768,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,372,513,000 after purchasing an additional 709,394 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 365.7% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management now owns 33,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,040 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. KBC Group raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group now owns 87,310 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KSA Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.