salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Investment analysts at Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.33.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.42. 6,431,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,071,522. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.04, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 737,826 shares of company stock worth $205,921,946. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.