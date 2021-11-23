salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Investment analysts at Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.33.
NYSE:CRM traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.42. 6,431,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,071,522. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.04, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.
In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 737,826 shares of company stock worth $205,921,946. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
