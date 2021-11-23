SALT (SALT) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. During the last week, SALT has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $12.67 million and $43,711.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00046941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00233585 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00088369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

