Samantha Wellington Sells 460 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $48,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TNET stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.79. The company had a trading volume of 176,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,547. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average of $86.91.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3,460.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 323.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

