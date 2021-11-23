Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SDVKY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,323 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

