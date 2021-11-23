Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $126.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 15.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 410.4% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

