Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $126.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
About Sanofi
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
