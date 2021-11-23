Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,104 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 29.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 78,597 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 293.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 163,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 122,082 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 177,129.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

