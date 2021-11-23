SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.67.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

SAP stock opened at $135.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. SAP has a 52-week low of $115.70 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Research analysts expect that SAP will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

