Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR) Insider Buys £11,111.08 in Stock

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR) insider Stephen Parker purchased 277,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £11,111.08 ($14,516.70).

LON SAR traded up GBX 0.41 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4.36 ($0.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,437,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,834,186. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15. Sareum Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.89.

Sareum Company Profile

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

