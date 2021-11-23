Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR) Insider Buys £11,111.08 in Stock

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR) insider Stephen Parker purchased 277,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £11,111.08 ($14,516.70).
LON SAR traded up GBX 0.41 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4.36 ($0.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,437,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,834,186. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15. Sareum Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.89.
Sareum Company Profile
Further Reading: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.