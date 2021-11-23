Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $15.82

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.82, but opened at $16.59. Sasol shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 1,409 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sasol by 1,512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

