Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $15.82

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.82, but opened at $16.59. Sasol shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 1,409 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
