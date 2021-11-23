Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.99

Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.99 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.56 ($0.06), with a volume of 4,047,660 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £76.51 million and a PE ratio of -22.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

