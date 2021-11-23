Scala (XLA) Price Tops $0.0003

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Scala has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $2,881.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scala has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00089484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.46 or 0.07494836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,534.41 or 0.99760581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.