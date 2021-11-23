Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.73 Per Share

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.68. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SREI stock opened at GBX 52.58 ($0.69) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.01. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 34.60 ($0.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of £258.22 million and a PE ratio of 57.22.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the Â’Company' and together with its subsidiaries the Â’Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

