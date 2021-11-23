Schroders (LON:SDR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,626.77

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,626.77 ($47.38) and traded as high as GBX 3,692 ($48.24). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 3,640 ($47.56), with a volume of 108,151 shares changing hands.

SDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,930 ($51.35) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,675 ($48.01) price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,742.50 ($48.90).

The stock has a market cap of £10.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,661.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,626.77.

In related news, insider Richard Keers bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, with a total value of £304.80 ($398.22).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

