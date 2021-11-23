Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 71,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,632. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.12. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $81.45 and a 52-week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

