Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Hits $0.0666 on Major Exchanges

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for about $0.0666 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $5,094.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded up 83.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00071046 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00073448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00089611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,330.19 or 0.07530581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,627.66 or 1.00219528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

