Scotiabank Boosts Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$94.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQGPF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

OTCMKTS EQGPF remained flat at $$62.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.78.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.