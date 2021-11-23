Scotiabank Increases Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$149.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RY. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.40.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $103.73. 142,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,729. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $79.82 and a 52 week high of $108.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.60 and a 200 day moving average of $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.