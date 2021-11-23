ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $15.36 million and $30,412.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ScPrime has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00020488 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000752 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,926,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,242,389 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

