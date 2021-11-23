Scry.info (DDD) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $58,760.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00240583 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00087711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

