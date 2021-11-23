Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FLNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.