SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Shares Down 1.2%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.48 and last traded at $51.48. Approximately 151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.5989 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.31%.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

