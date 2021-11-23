SEEN (SEEN) Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One SEEN coin can now be bought for $3.04 or 0.00005390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $9,110.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SEEN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00237405 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00087719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.