Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Select Medical worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

