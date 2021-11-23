Selfkey Price Hits $0.0158 on Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $78.80 million and approximately $96.70 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 44% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00237358 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00087996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,969,446 coins. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

