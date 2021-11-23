Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Shares Down 22.1%

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) dropped 22.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 1,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Separately, Erste Group upgraded shares of Semperit Aktiengesellschaft from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Semperit Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.