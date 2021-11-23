SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading 6.2% Higher

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.30. 1,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 374,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05.

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 21,626 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $542,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 12,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $303,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 621,346 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,553 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 4,323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 502,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

