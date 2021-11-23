Semux Price Reaches $0.0017 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Semux has a market cap of $22,008.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Semux has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00074267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008874 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007321 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005978 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003366 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

