Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 142.70 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 145.70 ($1.90). Approximately 187,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 48,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.50 ($1.91).

SNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Panmure Gordon lowered Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Senior to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.31) to GBX 137 ($1.79) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 125.95 ($1.65).

Get Senior alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 79.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The company has a market cap of £608.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.