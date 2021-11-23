Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Sensient Technologies worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $103.06 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.55.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

